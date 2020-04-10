Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of late professor Ambrose Ali, former governor of old Bendel state and late Chief Anthony Enahoro.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, he revealed that he was the one that championed the Presidential pardon in the first instance.

According to him, “When the governor graced the memorial service in honour of late Prof. Alli, he said that he had reached advanced stages of a move to secure a presidential pardon for Prof. Alli. It is delightful that the pardon has now been granted.

“What is also very pleasing is the fact that Chief Anthony Enahoro was also granted a presidential pardon. Chief Enahoro would always be remembered for his instrumental role in the ideation of what is Nigeria today.”

The state government would continue to sustain the legacies of late Prof. Alli and the noble ideals of Chief Enahoro, noting, “With Prof. Alli’s legacies serving as indelible examples of the kind of policies and programmes we are enacting in Edo State, the Obaseki-led administration is going to continue to place the common man at the centre of its policies.

“Chief Enahoro, on his part, also espoused ideals which we have anchored a number of our programmes, especially on the need for Edo people to chart the path of their destinies on their own terms.”