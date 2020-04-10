General NewsPolitics

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

By Valerie Oke

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

It Is Wrong To Relax Lockdown For Religious Reasons: Peter Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has expressed that it is wrong to relax lockdown because of religious worship.Obi...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

COVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has advised state governors against relaxing the lockdown order declared to curb the spread...
Read more
General NewsValerie Oke - 0

Obaseki Lauds Buhari On Pardon For Ex-Bendel Governor Alli, Enahoro

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of...
Read more
News FeedAmaka Odozi - 0

Bobrisky Hails His Surgeon For Doing A Perfect Job On His Body

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media space to jail his...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

COVID-19: I Don’t Know If Health Workers Are Paid Hazard Allowance – Minister

Nigeria’s Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has said he is not aware if health workers treating the dreaded coronavirus patients...
Read more
Valerie Oke

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the Presidential pardon granted to the duo of late professor Ambrose Ali, former governor of old Bendel state and late Chief Anthony Enahoro.

Speaking via a statement by his Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, he revealed that he was the one that championed the Presidential pardon in the first instance.

According to him, “When the governor graced the memorial service in honour of late Prof. Alli, he said that he had reached advanced stages of a move to secure a presidential pardon for Prof. Alli. It is delightful that the pardon has now been granted.

“What is also very pleasing is the fact that Chief Anthony Enahoro was also granted a presidential pardon. Chief Enahoro would always be remembered for his instrumental role in the ideation of what is Nigeria today.”

Read AlsoBuhari Celebrates Dangote At 63

The state government would continue to sustain the legacies of late Prof. Alli and the noble ideals of Chief Enahoro, noting, “With Prof. Alli’s legacies serving as indelible examples of the kind of policies and programmes we are enacting in Edo State, the Obaseki-led administration is going to continue to place the common man at the centre of its policies.

“Chief Enahoro, on his part, also espoused ideals which we have anchored a number of our programmes, especially on the need for Edo people to chart the path of their destinies on their own terms.”

Previous articleOmokri Knocks SGF Over Comment On Decay In Health Sector
Next articleCOVID-19: Its Not Time To Relax Lockdown, Doctors Tell State Governors
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Arrest Chinese Nationals In Nigeria And Quarantine Them Indefinitely, FFK Tells FG

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has called on the federal government to arrest Chinese nationals in Nigeria, seize their passports and place...
Read more

COVID-19: Katsina Lifts Suspension Of Sunday Church Services

General News Valerie Oke - 0
The Katsina state government has joined the growing list of states relaxing the suspension of church services.According to the Secretary to the State Government,...
Read more

COVID-19: Lagos PDP Organises Emergency Food Relief Initiative (Photos)

Politics Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The Lagos chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has announced that it is setting up an emergency food relief initiative that would be distributed...
Read more

PDP Slams FG Over Fake N500bn Social Intervention Fund

Politics Valerie Oke - 0
The Peoples Democratic Party has described the All Progressive Congress-led government N500 billion social intervention fund to cushion the effect of stay at home...
Read more
- Advertisement -