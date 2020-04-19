Those Not Well Kitted At Kyari’s Burial Already In Isolation, Will Be Tested – FCTA

The federal capital territory administration (FCTA) says those people who attended the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the president, without being well kitted will be tested for COVID-19.

Kyari, who died from COVID-19 complications, was buried in Abuja on Saturday.

This was made known by Mohammed Kawu, acting secretary, health and human services secretariat at the FCTA, adding that they have identified all of them and are in self-isolation.

He stressed also that subsequent burials will be done according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

He assured also that the personal protective equipment (PPE) removed by one of those involved in the burial had been properly disposed off and the cemetery decontaminated.

“In addition, all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated,” Kawu said.

“Necessary tests will be conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.”

The FCTA assured residents it will “continue to do all that is necessary” to curtail and end the spread of the coronavirus in the city.