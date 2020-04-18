Presidency Bans Public From Paying Condolence Visit At Kyari’s Residence

The presidency has released a statement banning the general public from going to the resident of late Abba Kyari, the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, to pay the family a condolence visit.

This was contained in an official statement by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President.

Full statement below:

“We just received the body of Abba Kyari, the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the NCDC, and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter, there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits.

“Well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul,” Shehu wrote.