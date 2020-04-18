Buhari’s Aide Calls Out Kano Commissioner For Publicly Celebrating Kyari’s Death

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media has expressed his disappointment and pains over the alleged remarks of Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji.

According to Ahmad, the Kano commissioner publicly celebrated the death of Abba Kyari, the president’s Chief of staff.

He said this via his Twitter handle on Saturday, adding that he hopes that the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje calls Magaji to order.

Read Also: Nigeria Has Lost De-Facto President: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Kyari’s Death

His words: I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise, the commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order.