We Must Not Allow Kyari’s Death To Be In Vain: Tinubu

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says the country must not allow the death of Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff be in vain.

The former Lagos governor made this known in a condolence message released by his Media Office on Saturday.

While expressing his sadness over Kyari’s death, Tinubu urged Nigerians to use the death of Kyari and others killed by the virus to strengthen their resolve in fighting the pandemic.

“The death came at a time the government is working assiduously to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We must not allow the passing away of Malam Kyari and other Nigerians, who have lost their lives to this terrible disease to be in vain.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Malam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to the President.

“He was an extremely able, loyal and talented man, who dedicated his considerable skills to the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Tinubu said.

“Whatever someone will try to say about Malam Kyari, the words will prove insufficient.

“His influence in government and throughout the land was substantial and profound. He will surely be missed.

“My deepest condolences go to President Buhari, the people of Nigeria and especially, the family of Mallam Kyari over this tragic loss.

“May Almighty Allah comfort the president and the Kyari’s family at this difficult moment.”

“While we must maintain spatial distance from one another, we must yet come closer in the spirit of brotherly compassion and national purpose in order to defeat the threat we now face.

“Allah’s will is supreme and there is no questioning it. Yet, we must learn from Malam Kyari’s passing.

“We must honour the departed by doing all we can to defeat the virus so that we safeguard the health of the nation that Malam Kyari loved so deeply,” Tinubu said.

“I pray that Allah Subuhana Watahalah grant the soul of our beloved Malam Kyari eternal rest and admit him to Aljana Firdaus,” he said.