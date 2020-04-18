Run From Any Man Who Makes You Cook Everyday – Journalist Tope Delano

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Journalist, Tope Delano
Journalist, Tope Delano

Nigerian journalist, Tope Delano has shared the story of a known Nigerian artiste who made his wife cook fresh meals for him every day.

Delano says she is a friend to the wife and had visited the couple in their first year of marriage.

The journalist said she discovered the woman cooked every day as her husband, the singer, would only eat fresh meals.

Read Also: ‘Being Submissive In Your Marriage Is Bad For You, Your Husband And The Society’ – Writer Tope Delano Tells Women

”I have this friend whom I visited a year after she got married, she married a known singer who has since faded into obscurity (babanla werey ni bobo yen).

”Anyday I visited, she was in the kitchen, cooking with a baby strapped to her back, they lived in Lekki…”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here