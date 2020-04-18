Run From Any Man Who Makes You Cook Everyday – Journalist Tope Delano

Nigerian journalist, Tope Delano has shared the story of a known Nigerian artiste who made his wife cook fresh meals for him every day.

Delano says she is a friend to the wife and had visited the couple in their first year of marriage.

The journalist said she discovered the woman cooked every day as her husband, the singer, would only eat fresh meals.

Read Also: ‘Being Submissive In Your Marriage Is Bad For You, Your Husband And The Society’ – Writer Tope Delano Tells Women

”I have this friend whom I visited a year after she got married, she married a known singer who has since faded into obscurity (babanla werey ni bobo yen).

”Anyday I visited, she was in the kitchen, cooking with a baby strapped to her back, they lived in Lekki…”

I have this friend whom I visited a year after she got married, she married a known singer who has since faded into obscurity (babanla werey ni bobo yen). Anyway tday I visited she was in the cooking with a baby strapped to her back, they lived in Lekki..we got talking and my — Tope Delano (@shetweetsher) April 18, 2020

Friend soon blurted out tht her husband only eats fresh meals. I was taken aback then confused cos ko ye mi. So I asked ‘S, like nkpe u have to cook everyday lon so’ She said yes…in my head, mo ti kpe awon boys ko wa ba mi ba aye brother yen je’ I then asked, do u enjoy — Tope Delano (@shetweetsher) April 18, 2020

Cooking everyday.. she went ‘well, he has to eat’ O ri mi fo yo, ha, ni aye ta wa bayi. I kept quiet and quietly picked my drink and left..min my head, I knew that marriage would soon end. Fast forward to 2017, I reconnected with her, marriage to end. Asides — Tope Delano (@shetweetsher) April 18, 2020