As fear grip Lagos residents over incesant attacks from the dreaded one million boys bandits, the state commissioner of police has urged residents to sleep with their two eyes closed because they hoodlums have been neutralized.

Read Also: Lockdown: Don Jazzy Expresses Concerns Over Insecurity, Urges Police For Protection

This was contained in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Lagos state government on Saturday, 18th April.

“Sleep with your eyes closed; We’ve neutralised ‘One Million Boys’ since – Lagos CP assures residents

“As Sanwo-Olu charges Police to intensify security patrol

@jidesanwoolu @PoliceNGLagos #ForAGreaterLagos #CovidLASG #LagosAgainstCovid19