My Hair Looks Like I Have Lived In The Jungle For Years – Tonto Dikeh

More women have come out to speak on the effect of the lockdown on them.
One of such women is actress Tonto Dikeh who, in a new IG post, took out time to appreciate her glam squad.
According to the mom of one, she has found a new level of respect for her team as the lockdown is making her look horrible due to her inability to glam herself up.
In her words;
”Am i the only woman who has no clue how to brush a weave or even powder her own face….
@makeupbyshakara @sami4nails @styledby_earlymomo1
”I appreciate you all.
I can’t remember taking you guys for granted but I have a new found level of respect for you all..
”I can’t wait to get Glamed up again. This is the worse I have ever been..
”My hair looks like I have lived in the jungle for yearsssss..
”My foot, ooo let’s not go their…. AND I MISS WAXING TOOOOOOOOO.. I feel like a forest…”
