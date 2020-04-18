My Hair Looks Like I Have Lived In The Jungle For Years – Tonto Dikeh

More women have come out to speak on the effect of the lockdown on them.

One of such women is actress Tonto Dikeh who, in a new IG post, took out time to appreciate her glam squad.

According to the mom of one, she has found a new level of respect for her team as the lockdown is making her look horrible due to her inability to glam herself up.

In her words;

”Am i the only woman who has no clue how to brush a weave or even powder her own face….

@makeupbyshakara @sami4nails @styledby_earlymomo1

”I appreciate you all.

I can’t remember taking you guys for granted but I have a new found level of respect for you all..

”I can’t wait to get Glamed up again. This is the worse I have ever been..

”My hair looks like I have lived in the jungle for yearsssss..

”My foot, ooo let’s not go their…. AND I MISS WAXING TOOOOOOOOO.. I feel like a forest…”