Never Underestimate Power Of A Kind Woman, Says Khafi As She Shares New Photo

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi has shared a new photo on her Twitter handle.
Sharing the photo, the reality TV star and model says kindness is a choice that comes from incredible Strength.
She went on to advise her fans not to underestimate the power of a kind woman.
She shared the new photo only a few hours after describing fellow ex-housemate, Tacha as a true definition of friendship.
Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is a choice that comes from incredible strength. #SweetKhafi pic.twitter.com/Lr3JhlfJzA
— ACupOfKhafi ☕️💛 (@KhafiKareem) April 28, 2020