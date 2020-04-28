Never Underestimate Power Of A Kind Woman, Says Khafi As She Shares New Photo

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Khafi has shared a new photo on her Twitter handle.

Sharing the photo, the reality TV star and model says kindness is a choice that comes from incredible Strength.

She went on to advise her fans not to underestimate the power of a kind woman.

She shared the new photo only a few hours after describing fellow ex-housemate, Tacha as a true definition of friendship.

She wrote, “Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is a choice that comes from incredible strength.”