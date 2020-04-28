MURIC Says Kano Death May Suggest A Plot To Decimate Muslims

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) says the recent deaths in Kano, may be “a deliberate attempt” at decimating the population of Muslims in Nigeria.

There have been serious concerns about the mysterious deaths in the predominantly Muslim northern state for the past one week amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Monday, MURIC Director, Ishaq Akintola, decried the spike in unusual deaths, while warning of a threat to the “majority status” Nigerian Muslims enjoy “in the area of demography.”

“More disturbing is the rumour that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the state has locked up its offices and its officials are not responding to distress calls,” the MURIC director said.

“The only testing centre in Kano which is situated at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital has also been allegedly locked up. So where did NCDC get its figure on Kano? Something is fishy here. We are surprised that testing centres are almost nonexistent in the North.

“Is this a deliberate attempt at debilitating Northern population with its attendant impact on the Muslim majority population in the country?

“We, therefore, demand an inquiry into circumstances surrounding the alleged closure of NCDC office in Kano State as well as the paucity of testing centres in the whole North.

“Nigerian Muslims are currently enjoying a majority status in the area of demography. We must avoid anything capable of decimating our population.

“We urge Kano citizens to strictly obey rules set by health officials, particularly social distancing, washing hands regularly with soap, using sanitizers and staying at home. You must break the cycle of this killer virus.

“Above all, the government must be vicious to be triumphant. Violators of lockdown rules must be dealt with according to the law while the lockdown on Kano must not be lifted until the rate of death slows down to a reasonable level.”