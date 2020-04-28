May Day: We Won’t Accept Deduction, Stoppage Of Workers Salaries – NLC

As the month moves towards the end, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned employers of labour against move to deduct or stop workers salary over inability to come to work as a result of the pandemic.

According to a statement by the president of the union, Ayuba Wabba, workers are asked to contact the union in the case of any deduction in their April salary.

Speaking on the May day celebration for workers, he said the event would be celebrated lowkey.

“We reassure our workers that our priority in these trying times remains the cautious, gradual, evidence-led and smart restart of the economy so that our workers can go back to work.”

Read Also: Ministers Donate 50 Percent Of March Salary To Help Stop COVID-19 – Lai Mohammed

The theme for this year’s commemoration is: “Stop the Pandemic at Work.”

“We are also completely committed to the recovery of lost jobs, protection of wages, support for income and livelihood and improvement of Nigeria’s social safety net,” Wabba said.

“We will find innovative ways to ensure that all Nigerian workers receive our 2020 May Day Message.

“We encourage Nigerian workers not to hesitate to contact the National Secretariat of the NLC in the event of any COVID-19 related workplace infraction, injustice, negligence and gender-based violence.

“While we look ahead with hope that this pandemic will soon pass, let us remain vigilant. For now, please stay home. Please stay safe.”