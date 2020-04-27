President Buhari Orders Total Lockdown Of Kano For Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a total lockdown of Kano State for two weeks.

This followed a number of mysterious deaths in the past two weeks in the ancient city.

Buhari, in his Monday night address to the nation, said “With regards to Kano, I have directed the enforcement of a total lockdown for a period of two weeks effective immediately.

“The Federal Government shall deploy all the necessary human, material and technical resources to support the State in controlling and containing the pandemic and preventing the risk of further spread to neighbouring States.