NCDC Boss, Health Minister Meet Buhari Over Lockdown, Kano

President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control boss, Chikwe Ihekweazu over lockdown and the situation in Kano.

Ehanire and Ihekweazu, in the meeting on Sunday, briefed the president on the latest development on coronavirus and the reported deaths in Kano State.

Speaking with State House correspondents, the health minister said the meeting was convened to advise the president, based on the findings of Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“We have developed a strong strategy as we are working with other expert groups like the NCDC and relevant health organisations. So, we are also working with the states and the governors,” Mr Ehanire said.

There is panic in Kano, following a series of mysterious deaths recorded in the state, which the state government attributed to “hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.”

Speaking on the Kano case, Ehanire said, “We will continue to build up our testing strategies. At the moment, 14 testing centres have been activated across the country,” the health minister said.

“We want to bring the test closer to every state. Everybody is working very hard to solve this problem. I can see that some people are already procuring Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits.

“They don’t work as far as we know. So, I will really recommend that we all stick to the national strategy, build on it, support its expansion and together we will get on top of the pandemic.’’