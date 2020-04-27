I Relaxed Lockdown To Avoid Unrest In Anambra: Governor Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has revealed the reason for his decision to relax the lockdown order imposed on residents of the State.

Recall that on Saturday, Obiano relaxed lockdown, allowing churches in the State to commence full activities.

On Monday, he said the relaxed the lockdown was done to prevent possible social unrest and hunger amongst the people of the state.

This was made known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba.

He noted that striking a balance between protecting the economy and public health was imperative in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

He also expressed that the relaxation of the lockdown followed the successful treatment of the index case in the State and negative results of the contacts traced.