Governor Diri Orders Total Lockdown Of Bayelsa

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has ordered a total lockdown in the state, starting from midnight of Monday, April 27.

This is coming after the South-South State recorded its first case of Coronavirus.

Also Read: Governor Diri Extends Lockdown In Bayelsa

The index case who is a 47-year-old woman presented herself at the Bayelsa Specialist hospital in Yenagoa with a history of poor appetite, fever, headache, cough, chest pain, for almost a week. She also has a history of hypertension and diabetes.

The governor said only essential workers, pharmaceuticals and foodstuff sellers, are exempted from the restriction of movement.