Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th April 2020

Buhari Orders Total Lockdown Of Kano State For Two Weeks

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a total lockdown of Kano State for two weeks. This followed a number of mysterious deaths in the past two weeks in the ancient city.

Ekiti Denies Returning Rice palliative To FG

Ekiti state government has debunked the reports making the rounds that rice donated to the state by the federal government has been returned for being unfit for consumptions.

Buhari’s Ful Speech On COVID-19 Lockdown

Click the link above to read the President’s speech on 27th April 2020.

Rice Not Suitable For Consumption, Will Not Be Shared – Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked the news that the state rejected the rice donated by the federal government as palliatives.

Buhari Is A Shy Person – Amaechi

The minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is a very shy person who does not like public display.

I Relaxed Lockdown To Reduce Unrest In Anambra State – Gov Obaino

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has revealed the reason for his decision to relax the lockdown order imposed on residents of the State.

Customs Says Rice Sent To Oyo State Good For Consumption

The Nigerian customs service has disagreed with the Oyo state government that the rice it released to the state was unfit for human consumption.

Diversion Of Abuja Palliatives Not Possible

Minister of State in the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, says palliatives for residents cannot be diverted by anyone but would get to residents.

Kano Deaths: PDP Demands Investigation

The People’s Democratic Party PDP has demanded an immediate investigation into the “disturbing mass death in Kano state.”

Publish Full Report Of Probe Into Kano Deaths – Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has asked Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, to publish the full report of the investigation into the recent deaths in Kano.