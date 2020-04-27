Rice Not Suitable For Consumption Will Not Be Shared: Akeredolu

Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has debunked the news that the state rejected the rice donated by the federal government as palliatives.

However, he pointed out that some bags of rice are not fit for consumption as reported by some States.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he then went on to point that those not fit for consumption would be discarded.

He wrote:

A lot of news making the rounds that we rejected rice from the FG. This is false. At no time did we reject anything from the FG. We nonetheless have experienced similar issues experienced by other states with some of the bags. Those not suitable for consumption will be discarded.