NBA Draft Player Teshaun Hightower Charged With Murder

Tulane basketball player, Teshaun Hightower, has been arrested and charged with murder in Georgia days after he declared for the NBA Draft.

According to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, 22-year-old Teshaun Hightower was charged with murder, aggravated assault, battery, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of/or attempt to commit certain felonies.

The charges come from his alleged role in a murder that took place on April 8 in Stockbridge, Georgia.

READ ALSO – NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

No bond is listed for Hightower, but he is currently being held in the Henry Country Jail in McDonough, Georgia, according to court records.

Hightower has played one season for Tulane after transferring from Georgia. He declared for the NBA Draft on April 18, ten days after the alleged murder took place. He has since been dismissed from the program.