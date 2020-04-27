In Pleasure Or Pain, Always Stay Positive – D’Banj Tells Fans

Legendary singer, Dapo Oyebanjo simply known and addressed as D’banj has charged his fans to learn to stay positive at all times.

The singer, while speaking via his official Twitter handle on Monday, said in pleasure or pain, we all need to maintain positivity.

The singer is one of the few Nigerian artists that has been in the limelight for over a decade.

He wrote: “Learn to be positive always. In pleasure or pain, in Sun or Rain, in Loss or Gain, always be POSITIVE… OooSssHhhEee”