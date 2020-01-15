Shatta Bandle Welcomes D’Banj At Ghana Airport (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian musician, D’Banj the Koko Master was warmly received by Ghana’s self-acclaimed billionaire, Shatta Bandle and music group, Zeetm at Kotoka International Airport, Ghana.

Nigerian musician, D'Banj and internet sensation, Shatta Bandle
Nigerian musician, D’Banj and internet sensation, Shatta Bandle

The singer, who was being filmed, was shocked to meet the internet sensation in person and he proceeded to give him a hug while he kept calling him ‘Billionaire’.

The ‘shy’ crooner was then heard in the video telling Shatta Bandle him to show him around his beautiful city since he is richer than Dangote.

Watch the video below:

