Shatta Bandle Performs For His Girlfriend On Video Call (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Ghanaian Instagram sensation, Shatta Bandle has taken social media by the storm yet again. This time, a video wherein he was performing for his supposed girlfriend emerged on the internet.

In the video, the social media sensation was spotted sitting on a couch while he sang adorably for the supposed girlfriend.

The popular figure had once claimed to be richer than Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote in a comedy skit that went viral.

Also, he is popular for flaunting expensive cars and private jets on his social media pages.

Watch the video below:

