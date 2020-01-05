Shatta Bandle Shows Off His $65,000 Bitcoin Wallet (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Ghanian dwarf and self-accalimed richest man, Shatta Bandle took to social media to show off his value.

Shatta Bandle
Shatta Bandle

The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man displayed his bitcoin wallet worth 65,000 dollars.

Also Read: StazzAwards: Tacha Wins Over Mercy, Shatta Bandle To Clinch ‘Emerging Celebrity Of The Year’ Award

The popular dwarf also revealed that he is excited with his new lifestyle, as he is set to work out this new year to grow muscle and abs.

His expensive lifestyle has got people talking, and he is loved by ladies who flock around him as he enjoy himself.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bitcoin, Shatta Bandle
0

You may also like

Juliet Ibrahim

“A Director Had An Erection On Set Because Of Me” – Juliet Ibrahim

Nigerian celebrities to declare their assets, income, as they get 5-year jail term for tax evasion (read detail)

If I Have A Babymama Now, My Mum Will Beat Me – Lil Kesh

Nollywood’s Chioma Akpotha and Vanguard’s Yemisi Suleiman Star In AMAA Plane Saga

Folorunsho Alakija celebrates 67th birthday

Nigeria’s Karen Wins Big Brother Africa 2011 (Big Brother Amplified)

Another Assurance? Timaya gets engaged to his bae

French Montana Ordered to Pay Rapper Waka Flocka’s Mother $2 Million

DoroBoss!! Pictures Of Don Jazzy’s Cars And The Cost Of Each…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *