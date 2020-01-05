Shatta Bandle Shows Off His $65,000 Bitcoin Wallet (Video)

Popular Ghanian dwarf and self-accalimed richest man, Shatta Bandle took to social media to show off his value.

The self-acclaimed Africa’s richest man displayed his bitcoin wallet worth 65,000 dollars.

Also Read: StazzAwards: Tacha Wins Over Mercy, Shatta Bandle To Clinch ‘Emerging Celebrity Of The Year’ Award

The popular dwarf also revealed that he is excited with his new lifestyle, as he is set to work out this new year to grow muscle and abs.

His expensive lifestyle has got people talking, and he is loved by ladies who flock around him as he enjoy himself.

Watch the video below: