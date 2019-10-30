StazzAwards: Tacha Wins Over Mercy, Shatta Bandle To Clinch ‘Emerging Celebrity Of The Year’ Award

Controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, has picked up the award of ’emerging celebrity of the year’ courtesy of Stazz Awards.

The reality TV star competed in the category with the likes of Mercy Eke, a fellow former BBNaija housemate, Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle, and 25 other nominees.

The singer made this known by sharing a screenshot of the message she received from the organizers of the awards which confirmed her as the winner of the prestigious awards.

She is expected to pick up the award in the next coming days.

She wrote: