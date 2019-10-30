StazzAwards: Tacha Wins Over Mercy, Shatta Bandle To Clinch ‘Emerging Celebrity Of The Year’ Award

by Valerie Oke
Tacha
Controversial Reality star, Tacha

Controversial former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, has picked up the award of ’emerging celebrity of the year’ courtesy of Stazz Awards.

The reality TV star competed in the category with the likes of Mercy Eke, a fellow former BBNaija housemate, Ghanaian dwarf, Shatta Bandle, and 25 other nominees.

The singer made this known by sharing a screenshot of the message she received from the organizers of the awards which confirmed her as the winner of the prestigious awards.

Read Also: 2019 BBNaija Winner Party: Mercy Sips Champagne With Tacha, Other Former Housemates (VIDEO)

She is expected to pick up the award in the next coming days.

She wrote:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Shatta Bandle, Tacha
