Mob Sets Fire Station Ablaze After Fire Guts Akesan Market In Oyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

According to reports, angry mob have set the Fire Service Station based in Oyo town on fire for failing to deliver its services when needed.

Akesan market fire
Akesan Market fire

Recall that the popular Akesan market in Oyo town was gutted by fire on Sunday morning and it was reported that the Fire Station in Oyo failed to quell the fire. This resulted in people calling upon the Fire Station in Ogbomosho for help.

Also Read: Ekiosa Market Fire: Looters Return Stolen Goods After Traders Invoke Ayelala

The people of the town reportedly went wild with rage when the official on duty at the station in Oyo told them that they could not do anything to quell the raging fire because there was no water in their fire truck.

The enraged mob reportedly set up the truck and other property at the Fire station on fire in protest.

Tags from the story
Akesan Market, Fire Service Station, Oyo
0

You may also like

Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport 96 % ready – Minister of state for aviation

Fulani Herdsmen

Security agencies are doing their best to curtail crises – Miyetti Allah

Cossy Orjiakor Expresses Dismay Over Strip Club Raid in Abuja

Lady happy to be sharing a babydaddy with her best friend

President Buhari Congratulates Tinubu’s Son On The Occasion Of His Wedding

Robbers raid Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Kill 1

Shehu Sani

Treat Everyone Fairly Regardless Of Religion, Shehu Sani Tells Political Leaders

expensive indian wedding

Indian Man Spends $74 Million On Daughter’s Wedding Amid Cash Crunch

Shocking…. , Pastor caught with human skull in Oyo State. Read his reason and you will be shocked

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *