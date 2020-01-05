Mob Sets Fire Station Ablaze After Fire Guts Akesan Market In Oyo

According to reports, angry mob have set the Fire Service Station based in Oyo town on fire for failing to deliver its services when needed.

Recall that the popular Akesan market in Oyo town was gutted by fire on Sunday morning and it was reported that the Fire Station in Oyo failed to quell the fire. This resulted in people calling upon the Fire Station in Ogbomosho for help.

The people of the town reportedly went wild with rage when the official on duty at the station in Oyo told them that they could not do anything to quell the raging fire because there was no water in their fire truck.

The enraged mob reportedly set up the truck and other property at the Fire station on fire in protest.