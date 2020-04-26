Customs Says 1,800 Bags Of Rice Released To Oyo Good For Human Consumption

The Nigerian customs service has disagreed with the Oyo state government that the rice it released to the state was unfit for human consumption.

According to ASC1 Abdullah Lagos, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oyo state government officials were on ground when the rice was shared and no complaint was made at the instance.

Also, other states that received the same rice did not make any complaint.

“Representatives of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun states were on the ground together with representatives of Humanitarian Affairs to inspect in our warehouse twice on Monday.

“Oyo State came to evacuate their rice on Tuesday and everybody was there. It was not as good as they claimed, all of us would have been able to see it right there.

“In the process of evacuating, some of the bags fell down and got torn and no weevil or any other insect came out of them.

“Oyo State even selected the ones they wanted themselves. Of all the states, which collected the rice, only Oyo State is saying all the 1,800 bags of rice given to them are infected.

“What we gave out are not infected and are fit for human consumption and we cannot give out infected rice,” he said.

Lagos said the command would not receive any infected rice from anybody who wanted to return it because it could not join the bad ones with the good ones in its warehouse.