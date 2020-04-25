Defying Lockdown Order Suicidal: LASTMA

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has expressed that residents of Lagos, especially motorists, defying COVID-19 lockdown order are on a suicide mission.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olajide Oduyoye, expressed this view during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He urged his officers on the road to be cautious while carrying out their constitutional duty of enforcing traffic laws.

According to him, this has become necessary since LASTMA officers are not wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) on the road.

He urged the officers to work with the consciousness that members of the public were watching and monitoring them.