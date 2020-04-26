No One Is Stopping Youths From Leading The Country – Yul Edochie

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie is of the belief that the youths of the country are the ones stopping themselves from leading and not the old ones as many believe.

The actor made this known while responding to a Twitter user who said the old ones in power are not ready to allow the youths rule.

Replying Yul said;

”I used to think like this. Till I joined politics, ran for Governor in 2017 & saw the true nature of things. Nobody is stopping the youths, we’re stopping ourselves. We make noise with no solid strategic plan, waiting 4 power to be given to us. Power is never given, it’s taken.”