Yul Edochie Reveals What His Dad Did To Him After Telling Him He Wanted An Electrical Shop Instead Of School

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie says his father once used a belt to reset his brain for telling him that he doesn’t want to go to school again but needs an electrical shop.

Read Also: Leadership Is Not Child’s Play, Says Yul Edochie (Photo)

He made the sterling revelation via a post on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He wrote: “In JS2, I told my father I didn’t want to go to school anymore, he should open electrical shop for me. He said ok. He invited me to his room, locked the door & pulled out his belt. He gave me a beating that reset my brain to factory setting. Look at me today. Thank you, Dad!”