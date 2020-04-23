Lebanese Man Who Put Nigerian Girl On Sale Arrested: Abike Dabiri

Chairman of the Nigerians In Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has announced the arrest of a Lebanese man, Wael Jerro who put a Nigerian girl for sale.

The man had taken to his Facebook page to announce that he has a 30-year-old Nigerian girl for sale.

He further stated that the girl had the required documents to work.

The post sparked outrage among Nigerians on Social media, and called on Mrs Dabiri-Erewa to take action.

It appears that actions have been taken and the culprit has now been arrested.

“Breaking news on Trafficked Nigerian girl for sale on Facebook by a Lebanese! The Lebanese Government just announced the arrest of Mr. WAEL JERRO for onward prosecution against criminal sales of a human, a young Nigerian girl”, Dabiri-Erewa tweeted.