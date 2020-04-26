Lagos To Rollout 3 Million Facemasks As Sanwo-Olu Confirms Community Spread

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says as part of measures the slow down the spread of COVID-19, the state is enforcing a compulsory use of face masks in public.

The governor noted that three million masks are already being produced to be distributed to vulnerable residents.

Speaking in a few tweets on Sunday, the governor confirmed that the virus is already in communities in Lagos and as such residents must take seriously all necessary precautions.

He tweeted: Dear Lagosians, even as we observe the lockdown, we are kicking off #MaskUpLagos; the COMPULSORY wearing of face masks in Lagos

Face masks help to protect us from droplets and secretions from coughing, sneezing etc as not everyone that is infected will show symptoms.

Face masks, combined with frequent hand washing, being conscious about NOT touching our face as well as #SocialDistancing are effective in slowing the spread.

The state government is currently producing about 3 million facemasks for distribution to the vulnerable.

N95 & surgical masks help our medical workers stay safe while cloth masks made to specifications that will be released by @LSMOH combined with other guidelines will help protect our residents from #COVID19

The virus is in our communities, let’s take this seriously.