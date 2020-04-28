‘All Your Problems Died With Him’ – Abba Kyari’s Daughter Tells Critics

Aisha, the daughter of Late Abba Kyari has lambasted those who accused her father of being responsible for the problem of Nigeria.

The late Chief of Staff to President Buhari died a few days ago after contracting coronavirus.

Taking to her Instastories, Aisha slammed her father’s critics, asking them to keep mum as his family members mourn.

She went on to call media personality, Lola Omotayo and others who were curious about the whereabouts of her father.

She wrote, “My daddy, Abba Kyari is gone. Evil ones still won’t shut up. You all claimed he was the root of your problems when he was alive, now he is gone, surely all your problems died with him. Allow us that love him grieve and mourn in peace.

“And Dear Lola Omotayo and co that were so curious about his whereabouts, I hope now that you know exactly where he is, you’re sleeping better at night.”

See her post below: