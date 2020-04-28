Leader Of Anti-Lockdown Protest Tests Positive For COVID-19

Audrey Whitlock, an organizer of a North Carolina group calling on the state to ease its coronavirus restrictions, was unable to attend two rallies because she tested positive for the disease.

The admin of the Facebook page of ReOpen NC, was under quarantine for two weeks ending Sunday after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the news station WFAE.

“I remained in isolation/self-quarantine at my home per the direction of my county health department. I have not attended any events for ReOpen NC,” Whitlock told the outlet.

While in isolation, the group held two rallies in Raleigh — the state capital — demanding North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speed up plans to lift the stay-at-home order, which is now in effect until May 8.