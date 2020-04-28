Tonto Dikeh Reveals Her Boyfriend’s Religion (Photo)

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she has a romantic relationship with an unidentified Muslim man.
This came up after the actress shared a photo of herself dressed in a Hijab, wishing her Muslim fans a happy Ramadan.
While many fans questioned her religion, the actress went further to clear the air on her being a Christian and dating a Muslim man.
A fan asked her if she was Muslim, and the actress replied by saying: “I am a Christian, I live in a Muslim community and have a Muslim boyfriend…we good?”
