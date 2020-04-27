Buhari Is A Shy Person, Doesn’t Like Public Display – Amaechi

The minister for transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari is a very shy person who does not like public display.

Speaking during an interview with Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine, he further revealed that the current pandemic ravaging nations has prevented the commissioning of Itakpe-Warri rail line.

“Now the project is ready for Commissioning but because of Coronavirus, everything is on hold.

“And you know the President is a shy person. He doesn’t like public show.

“What he said is that let’s just focus on our achievements and by the time we leave office people will see what we have done but some of us are insisting that we commission some of our projects. We have decided to name it after former President Goodluck Jonathan.”