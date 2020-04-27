Omokri Blasts Kano Govt Over Verbal Autopsy On Mysterious Deaths

Popular political commentator, Reno Omokri took to his Twitter handle to call out Kano State Government over its comments on mysterious deaths in the State in the last few days.

Recall that Kano Governor Abdullahi Ganduje directed the Ministry of Health to carry out verbal autopsy of those who lost their lives to various strange ailments over the weekend.

Reacting to this development, Reno described the assertion by the State Government that malaria is responsible for the increased deaths in the State as a dumb one.

He also expressed that the use of verbal autopsy shows the State is not ready for help.

See his tweet below: