Adunni Ade Celebrates Second Son As He Clocks 9

Nigerian actress, Adunni Ade took to her Instagram page on Saturday to celebrate her second son, Ayden on his birthday.

Sharing throwback pictures of the baby of the house, she wrote;

”May the Almighty shower you with more success now and forever . I pray that the loving and soothing hand of Allah will touch your life now and forever . May you feel His love on your special day. May Allah bless you with total integrity and greatness in life. May all you wish for in life come true. I pray Love continues to abide in your heart. I prayed for Love and you were sent to me. Thank you for your undiluted love. Happy 9th Birthday to the warmest Child I know @aydenbyoung“

Read Also: 2face And His Family Groove To His Latest Single (Video)

See the full post below: