It’s Okay If You Don’t Like Me, Not Everyone Has A Good Taste: DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey and entertainer, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has sent out a message to her haters.
Speaking via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the popular disc jockey says it’s okay if she is not liked adding that not everyone has a good taste.
This is coming few months after the ‘Gelato’ crooner stated that 80 per cent of Nigerians don’t like her.
See what she tweeted below:
It’s okay if you don’t like Cuppy. Not everyone has good taste… 😋 #CuppyDat
— Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 2, 2020