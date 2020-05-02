It’s Okay If You Don’t Like Me, Not Everyone Has A Good Taste: DJ Cuppy

Popular disc jockey and entertainer, Florence Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy has sent out a message to her haters.

Speaking via her verified Twitter handle on Saturday, the popular disc jockey says it’s okay if she is not liked adding that not everyone has a good taste.

This is coming few months after the ‘Gelato’ crooner stated that 80 per cent of Nigerians don’t like her.

It’s okay if you don’t like Cuppy. Not everyone has good taste… 😋 #CuppyDat