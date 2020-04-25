Fendi Head To Toe But No Where To Go: DJ Cuppy Laments (Photo)

Popular Nigeria entertainer, Florence Otedola simply known and addressed as DJ cuppy has lamented the continuous lockdown of the nation by the federal government on Nigeria.

Sharing a photo on her official Twitter handle, the popular disc jockey shared a photo of herself all clad in Fendi from head to toe while lamenting that she doesn’t have where to go.

The popular entertainer announced some weeks ago that her debut EP ‘original copy’ would soon drop.

She wrote:

Fendi head to toe BUT nowhere to go! 💩 #QuarantineTing #StayHome.