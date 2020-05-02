How I Took Over A Colleague’s Role To Become Popular – Ireti Doyle

Nigerian actress, Ireti Doyle recounted how she took over a colleague’s position and played her first ever lead roles in the movie, Dilemma.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress wrote;

”I had been referred to this producer by a senior colleague. I read for a minor part and got the role.



A few days prior to shoot, I was called in for a table read. For whatever reason (you call it luck, I call it grace) the girl who had been cast in the lead did not turn up and I was asked to stand in for her. Halfway through the read, the producer looked up and said: ” o boy, e be like say na dis girl go play this character o!”.



And that; is how I got cast in my first lead role in a Nollywood film. Name of movie: “Dilemma” Produced & Directed by Theophilus Akatugba that year.



“Moral of the story: “Opportunity” can present itself at anytime; question is ….are you ready?



“As a run-up to my IG live session tomorrow, I’ll be sharing some of my experiences with auditions and getting the roles that I have, in the course my career to help give context to some of the things I’ll be sharing. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years… a quarter of a century….sheesh!!



“Remember its tomorrow on IG live at 4-5PM“

