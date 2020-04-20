Ireti Doyle Reacts To Ladies Going Unclad In Live Video (Photo)

Popular veteran actress, Ireti Doyle has joined media personality, Toolz to voice out against the viral trend in which ladies appear unclad on Instagram live videos.

This comes after some girls were spotted twerking and masturbating on MC Galaxy, Kiddominant and Slimcase’s Instalive videos.

The actress warned social media users to be careful of what they put up on the internet because it never forgets and always leaves a trail behind.

Ireti tweeted;

”In the coming years many will wonder why they can’t catch a break… they will blame it on village pple and “haters”. Alas the demon will be in the digital footprint. The world is literally at your fingertips… be mindful of what you’re putting out there.”



See the tweet below: