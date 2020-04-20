Adekunle Gold Celebrates His Wife’s Birthday In Style (Video)

Popular singer, Simi shared an adorable video of her husband, Adekunle Gold celebrating her birthday in style.

In the video, the shirtless ‘Orente’ crooner could be seen singing his wife’s latest song, Duduke which is dedicated to their unborn child.

Simi also revealed the Nigerian music star has been hiding and keeping things from her as she shared a post, complaining about the way birthday gifts kept appearing from nowhere on Sunday in celebration of her new age.

Read Also: Simi Finally Unveils Her Baby Bump In New Music Video

Watch the video below: