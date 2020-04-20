Trained ‘Side Nigga’ Sends His CV To DJ Cuppy (Photo)

Popular entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, shared a screenshot of the messages she received from a ‘trained side nigga’ on Instagram.

The unidentified fellow noted that he is a professional in the game as he listed out the services he offers and he also asked the daughter of billionaire mogul to reach out to him if she is interested.

Taking to social media on Sunday, the disc jockey captioned the image;

”People actually ask I check my dm’s….yes I do!”

Read Also: Pregnant Mercy Johnson Participates In Viral TikTok Challenge With Her Family (Video)

See the screenshot of the messages below: