Follow Your Heart, Not Societal Expectations If You Want To Smell Marriage: Nollywood Actor Tells DJ Cuppy

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has advised popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy to follow her heart and not social expectations if she ever wants to smell marriage.

He made the comment in a post he shared via his official Instagram page on Saturday

He wrote:

@cuppymusic Follow your heart and not societal expectation if you want to smell marriage this year, you are destined to have quadruplet after wedding… 💎💎#Cuppy will break #family record for giving birth to the highest number of #cute babies at once, 😍i can hear the #beautiful voice of these amazing babies in her womb right now in spiritual #5G ultrasound magnetic wave. ⚽️Congrats in advance, but if you truly want to smell #marriage and not just wedding, according to this prophecy, #follow your heart and not what you feel society expect from you, 🤷‍♀️being the daughter of a billionare will attract thousands of #handsome husband materials in #Naija#Ghana and every where in #Africa for wedding, ✈️but if you are looking for marriage which is forever unlike wedding ceremony which is temporal, follow your heart. 🤷‍♀️I am ready to wash the sole of your precious feet with the waters of my soul, what is my usefulness if i can not make you #happy forever? 🤷‍♂️Or dont you know i miss the warmth of your #smiles just like the flowers misses the sun in the depth of winter

