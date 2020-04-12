Trending

Singer Sinach, Husband Slam People Who Believe More In Science Than In God

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Gospel singer, Sinach and her husband Joe Egbu have taken to Instagram to slam those who believe in science more than God.

Joe had taken to IG to write;

Read Also: Gospel Singer, Sinach Cautions Fan On Listening To Social Media Advisers

“It’s a Shame that Faith in God and Wisdom of God have been relegated in our Society.
People of God rely more on Science( Inventions) than God (Inventor)

”Some Men of God now seek counsels from the People of the World ( I thought reverse was the case). They have relinquished their Authorities and Churches have become Gathering of Convenience.

”They have become Sheep like their Congregation, cowardly waiting for any Shepherd to proffer solution. It’s a Shame that Church, known for healing, is now regarded as a place to avoid.

”ITS A SHAME”

Sinach Commented, “The gates of hell shall not prevail !!”

