Gospel Singer, Sinach Cautions Fan On Listening To Social Media Advisers

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular gospel singer, Sinach took to her social media page to advise her fans on the impact of social media in their lives.

Sinach
Sinach

It seems there is a silent campaign against social media from Nigerian celebrities. Recall that it was reported that rapper, Erigga said that people being envied on social media deserve pity in reality.

Now, the gospel singer has pointed out that some people have the look of success on social media but they are not really successful.

See her post below:

Sinach
Sinach’s post
