Funke Akindele Speaks For The First Time Since Her Prosecution (Video)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello has finally spoken for the first time since her prosecuting for violating the lockdown directive put in place by the government.

This comes after the actress shared a photo to announce her presence on social media.

The movie star and her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello were sentenced to 14-day community service by a Magistrate court sitting in Lagos on 6th of April and they were also asked to pay the sum of N100,000 each as fine.

Moving to the next phase of her punishment, the actress created a video educating her fans and followers about the coronavirus pandemic and she urged them to obey the government by staying at home.

Watch the video below: