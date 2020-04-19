Pregnant Mercy Johnson Participates In Viral TikTok Challenge With Her Family (Video)

Pregnant Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family have finally joined the viral trend on social media.

The popular actress took to her Instagram page on Saturday to share a video of her family participating in a TikTok challenge.

In the video, the mother of three showed off her growing baby bump as she wore a stylish Ankara outfit with a pair of sneakers.

The Nollywood star and her kids took turns to dance in front of Prince Odianosen-Okojie as they lined up in a straight file.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_IL1pKFyNp/?igshid=1bpaz27o8j65u