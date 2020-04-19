Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Not At Lionel Messi’s Level’ – David Beckham

Former Manchester United and England star, David Beckham, has described Lionel Messi as a level above Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Manchester United legend insists that both superstars are a level above the rest of the sport.

However, for Beckham, who passed on the No.7 shirt at United to Ronaldo, Messi edges the contest.

“He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

“He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest,” Beckham told Telam.