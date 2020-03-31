Sports

Messi Blasts Barcelona’s Board, Agrees 70 Percent Pay Cut

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

Barcelona midfield maestro, Lionel Messi has taken a swipe at Barcelona’s board while announcing that he has agreed a 70 percent pay-cut with the club over the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking with Marca sport, he added that himself and ream mates would also make some donations so as to ensure that club workers receive their full salary.

However, he lambasted the club for the manner in which they went about it adding that he already understood that he would take a pay-cut and does not need to be reminded.

He said:

For our part, the time has come to announce that, as well as the reduction of 70 per cent of our salary during the State of Alarm, we will also make contributions so the club’s employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary while this situation lasts,” Messi wrote.

“We want to clarify that our desire has always been to apply a drop in salary because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have ALWAYS helped the club when asked.

“Many times we have even done it on our own initiative when we thought it necessary or important.

“Therefore, it never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do.”

