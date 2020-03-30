General NewsWorld news

Pastor Jailed For Claiming There's No Coronavirus In Africa

By Verity Awala

Verity Awala

A pastor has been charged and jailed by authorities in Uganda for allegedly denying the existence of the new coronavirus in Africa, BBC reports.

Augustine Yiga, according to police told his Revival Christian Church members on Friday, in comments carried by local television stations, that there is “no coronavirus in Uganda and Africa”.

“Pastor Yiga of the Revival Christian Church was charged and remanded to prison for doing acts likely to cause the spread of COVID-19,” said Uganda police spokesman Patrick Onyango.

Read Also: Abba Kyari Arrives Lagos For Coronavirus Treatment

“Claiming that COVID-19 doesn’t exist in Africa and Uganda undermines government efforts in fighting the epidemic and exposes the public to great danger of laxity in observing the guidelines on its control and prevention,” he added.

However, the pastor’s lawyer, Wilberforce Kayiwa, said Yiga denied the charge of promoting the spread of the virus.

The pastor faces a jail term of up to seven years.

 

